Working visit to Isfara city

TAJIKISTAN, April 17 - On April 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during his visit to the city of Isfara officially launched the activities of the sewing workshop "Zebo".

More than 20 local women and girls, who have been provided with permanent jobs in the new workshop, use local raw materials to sew national costumes, mainly for urban women. According to the responsible persons, the workshop has an opportunity to sew per year more than 10 thousand sets of uniforms, school uniforms and a wide range of national costumes for women.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in continuation of his working visit to Isfara put into operation a shoe factory “Bazeb” LLC.

With the help of new technological lines it has the capability to manufacture more than 60 thousand pairs of leather shoes a year.

With the commissioning of the shoe factory more than 20 local residents have been provided with permanent jobs and good salaries.

On the same day, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon commissioned a shoe factory “Isfara Samand” LLC on the street named after academician Juraev of Isfara city.

The equipment of the workshop is manufactured by leading Italian and German companies. The production capacity of the workshop is 50 thousand pairs of shoes per year. In "Isfara Samand" LLC, 50 local residents have been provided with permanent jobs and salaries ranging from 800 to 2,000 somoni.

Afterwards, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated the Service Center and “Shirin” Hotel in Isfara.

A shop for household appliances and equipment has been set up on the first floor of the Service Center and the "Shirin" Hotel. The second floor of the building has 7 spacious rooms, which are intended for the offices of commercial companies of the city. The hotel consists of 15 double rooms.

In the Service Center and "Shirin" Hotel, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a cordial conversation with orphans studying in boarding schools of Isfara and Konibodom and presented valuable gifts to 50 young people deprived of their parents.

Today, in the framework of a working visit to the Sughd region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in a solemn atmosphere opened the "State Flag" square in the center of Isfara.

The flag is raised at a height of 50 meters, fountains are erected on both sides of the base of the "State Flag", and the sidewalks in the area of 3 thousand square meters are paved.

Then, the head of state opened a new building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Isfara.

The building consists of three floors and a basement, which has 13 study rooms, a conference hall with 150 seats, a small conference hall, a public reception, a library and other ancillary rooms. It should be noted that the number of members of the party in Isfara is 15 thousand 698 people.

On April 17, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a workshop for the production of confectionery LLC “Barakat-Isfara” in Isfara.

The main activity of industrial facilities is fruit processing and production of confectionery from delicious fruits of the Republic of Tajikistan. New technological lines from Italy and Turkey allow the production of more than 50 tons of products per month. After the opening of the facility, good working conditions are provided for 40 local residents.

On the same day, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon solemnly opened a private kindergarten “Shahnoz” in the area of Joi bolo of Isfara city.

The private kindergarten "Shahnoz" has a basement and three floors, which allows to cover 120 children with education. With the opening of the private kindergarten "Shahnoz" 15 people are provided with permanent jobs. During the familiarization with the kindergarten, it was noted that currently preschool education is conducted in the Tajik and Russian languages, and in the future specific measures will be taken for the study of other languages.

Then, the head of state Emomali Rahmon got familiar with the process of technical adaptation of some facilities and workshops of the enterprise in the Open Joint Stock Company “Tamokhush” of Isfara city.

According to the plan, on the basis of mechanical workshops of this enterprise and the repair and construction works, new facilities for mechanical repair have been established, in which the repair of agricultural machinery will be carried out. The new workshop has created 15 jobs.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working visit, inaugurated the International School “Contact” on April 17 in Isfara.

The educational institution was built by local entrepreneurs, brothers Isroil and Narzullo Ulmasov at the expense of 30 million Somoni for 800 students in one shift.

The school has 40 classrooms, each with 20 seats and all modern teaching facilities. On the first to fourth floors there are also 12 classrooms for chess, painting, music, 2 classrooms for computer science, chemistry, biology, physics, military training, a library with various literature and an electronic library.

On the same day, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a cordial meeting with leaders, activists and educators of the city in the center of Isfara.

It was noted that as a result of the hard work of the city's residents over the past three years, 501 facilities worth a total of 610 million Somoni have been built and reconstructed, which have created more than 1,800 jobs.

The city of Isfara is one of the major industrial centers of the country and has great potential for the processing of agricultural products, ore, oil and gas, coal mining, metallurgy, electrical technology, production of construction materials and the export of various industrial products.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon stressed that for the realization of the national strategic goal, i.e. the rapid industrialization of the country, the city of Isfara with its great production potential should make a significant contribution.

The President of the country noted that despite the fact that the export of agricultural products of Isfara city accounts for 45% of the region's exports and in recent years there is a tendency to increase its exports, especially fruits, the city's untapped potential in this area requires additional measures.

In this regard, the city administration and officials were instructed to take measures for the efficient use of agricultural lands, timely sowing of crops, in particular, repeated sowing, expansion of arable land, boosting grain yields, fruits and vegetables and enhancing livestock production.

The head of state further drew the attention of educators to the issue of raising the level and quality of education and the interest of students in studying the ancient history and culture of the Tajik people, mathematics, exact sciences, natural sciences, information technology and learning foreign languages.