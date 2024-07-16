Visit to "Gayur Group" LLC plant of polypropylene bags, printed circuit boards and diode lamps in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, July 16 - On July 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned in the territory of the Park of innovative technologies "Gayur Group", in the capital of the country, the second stage of the plant for the production of polypropylene bags, printed circuit boards and diode lamps of "Gayur Group" LLC founded by the domestic businessman Akbar Asadullo.

During the visit, the Head of State was informed that the second stage of the enterprise for the production of polypropylene products operates on the basis of modern industry technology of leading global companies. The company's equipment was purchased from the Austrian "Starlinger" company and has no analogues in Central Asia.

We remind that the first phase of this enterprise was opened in 2020 by the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali.

The second stage of the enterprise consists of additional lines for the production of polypropylene threads, fabric sewing, lamination, photo-making, fabric cutting and installation of automatic valves, which will allow 140 people to be permanently employed. According to the plan, the number of workers will be increased to 600 people in the near future.

The production capacity of the enterprise has been raised from 70 mln. pieces of polypropylene bags up to 120 mln. units, the domestic market demands in the fields of industry, agriculture, chemistry, etc. are fully satisfied with bags with automatic valve with the innovative technology of "AD STAR", thus the dependence on foreign packaging products is eliminated. Also, the rest of the products will be exported.

The installation of the new generation technology allows the plant to operate without waste, and the rest of the processed items are directed to other industrial enterprises for the manufacturing of other industrial products.

In addition to bags for cement, the company "Gayur Group" also has the opportunity to produce polypropylene bags for flour, other food products and chemical products, according to the order.

All stages of production of polypropylene bags, starting from the processing of raw materials to the production of the final product and its coloring and decoration, are carried out in the newly established enterprise itself.

During the visit, the President of the country highly appreciated the production activity of the enterprise and the initiative of the domestic businessman, and gave them useful instructions and advice on quality control and production of competitive products.

Also here, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, gave an official start to the activity of the plant for the production of printed circuit boards and diode lamps, and familiarized themselves with the production process.

New and innovative equipment and technology from the Republic of Korea, the People's Republic of China and Japan were purchased and brought to the enterprise.

The plant for the production of LED lamps and other lighting equipment is the only one in the country, and it was built under the instructions and guidelines of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon on the path to ensure the rapid industrialization of the country.

The plant for the production of diode lamps and printed circuit boards consists of independent automatic lines of printed circuit boards, SMT line, painting, installation and assembly of diode lamps, iron press, plastic for lamps, etc.

The production line of printed circuit boards is able to produce its products not only for LED lamps, but also for more than 150 types of electrical equipment, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, surveillance cameras, electric meters, as well as machinery and furniture, which is the basis for the development of other industries in the country.

The establishment of this enterprise will also allow the production of printed circuit boards (PCBA) and parts of diode lamps to be launched inside, and Tajikistan will become one of the largest producers of these products in the Central Asian region.

In the assembly hall of the plant for the production of printed circuit boards and diode lamps, the next projects of "Gayur Group" LLC were presented to the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon. According to the plan, a plant for the production of smartphones, tablets, digital watches, laptops and surveillance cameras will be built in Dushanbe in the near future. This enterprise consists of an R&D laboratory, production lines for metal, plastic parts, printed circuit boards and an assembly line.

Here, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, visited the exhibition of the company's products. In particular, cement, plasterboard, polypropylene bags, personal hygiene products, etc. were exhibited.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave useful instructions and advice during a conversation with the management of "Gayur Group" LLC for the full use of existing capacities in this area and the creation of new jobs for the citizens of the country.