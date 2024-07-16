Commissioning of "Nonpaz" LLC bread and confectionery production enterprise in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, July 16 - On July 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, opened in Ismoili Somoni district of the capital a bread and confectionery production enterprise - "Nonpaz" LLC.

The facility was built on the basis of development and construction works to welcome the great and sacred national holiday – 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, with the observance of the special art of national architecture; the renovation and adaptation works began in 2021.

It should be noted that “Nonpaz” Limited Liability Company has been operating since the 30s of the last century, and with the progress of time and development of the society, all its devices and equipment became unusable.

With the support and constructive guidance of the country's top political leadership, the facility has been completely modernized, and all the infrastructure for the production of bread and confectionery products has been provided.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during familiarization with the created conditions and the production process, expressed gratitude to the initiators for coordination in the implementation of the constructive goals of the Government of the country, and assessed this initiative as an excellent example of the support of the Government's policy in this direction.

It was reported that today more than 80 types of bread and confectionery products, including bread, baguettes, sugar cookies, cakes, croissants, puff pastries and other items, are produced at the "Nonpaz" enterprise that have found buyers for their special tastes. Production capacity is 40 tons of bread products and 5 tons of confectionery products per day.

All installed devices and equipment are of new generation production, imported from Germany and Italy, which are energy efficient and multifunctional.

As it was informed, with the full commissioning of "Nonpaz" bread and confectionery factory, the number of employees will be increased from 200 to 400 people, and in this context, the production capacity will increase significantly.

In order to sell the final products, 24 sales points are planned in the capital districts, and service vehicles will also be utilized.

It is worth mentioning that the appearance of the building was created and illuminated with new architectural methods. The yard and surroundings of the enterprise have been greened, as well as its external walkways and parking lot, paved with asphalt.

The enterprise is spread over an area of 4,800 square meters and was built by the young businessman Usmon Mirzoaliev. The facility consists of separate production workshops, offices for management, accounting, sales, meeting rooms and a canteen for 100 people are located in a two-story administrative building.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with employees and officials, gave them useful instructions and advice to improve the level and quality of production and make it competitive, and assessed the operation of the enterprise as an important step for the development of the industry in the capital.

In turn, the employees and officials of "Nonpaz" factory expressed their gratitude to the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon for his constant support and creation of favorable working conditions, and pledged to continue their contribution to the implementation of the constructive goals of the country's Government in the field of industrial development.