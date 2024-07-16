Opening of "Bahor-Forel" Restaurant building in the city of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, July 16 - On July 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned the building of "Bahor-Forel" Restaurant on Hofizi Sherozi street of the capital's Sino district.

Modern service and tourism facility was built in Dushanbe by the domestic businessman, the head of "Bahor" LLC Saimuhriddin Saifov, in accordance with the instructions of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, as part of the constructive measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

We remind that on November 10, 2022, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during the opening of the fish breeding ponds of "Bahor" LLC in the area of​​Oluchadara, Romit village community, Vahdat city, instructed to use this opportunity in the capital of the country to open outlets selling salmon and food from it.

The construction works in the new service and tourist facility were completed with the involvement of local specialists in a short period of time, in accordance with the art of national and modern architecture, with high quality.

The building of the restaurant consists of a basement and three floors, it has three large halls, separate family rooms, a fish shop and other auxiliary facilities.

The total area of ​​the facility is close to 1 hectare, and more than 100 jobs have been created here

The restaurant can serve more than 500 people at the same time. Fish dishes in this restaurant are prepared by skilled chefs.

In the restaurant, other types of national and European dishes are prepared and offered to customers with special taste and, according to the officials, about 20 types of dishes and 100 types of food and salads are prepared from fish alone.

The restaurant sells live fish, smoked fish, fish eggs, poultry of own production and livestock.

As it was emphasized, Tajikistan, with its mountainous nature, avalanches, glaciers and rivers, has the opportunity to be in the first place in the world in terms of production and export of salmon. As it was informed, currently the production capacity of "Bahor" LLC is 200 tons of salmon per year, and in the next 2 years, based on the instructions of the Head of State, this indicator will be increased to 1000 tons.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the conditions in the newly built restaurant, gave specific instructions to the officials to provide high-level service to domestic and foreign guests and tourists and to present the high culture of Tajik hospitality.

The surroundings of the building are decorated with flowers and greenery in a special style, and three fountains have been built in its yard. There is also a parking lot for customers' vehicles with 140 spaces. At night, the light of the restaurant building adds special beauty to this place.

The management of "Bahor" LLC plans to build and operate two more such modern restaurants in the city of Dushanbe on the basis of good business conditions in the country.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, assessed the actions of the management and employees of "Bahor" LLC as an example in the area of the development of fisheries, tourism and the creation of new jobs, and gave specific instructions to the relevant officials for full support of such constructive initiatives.