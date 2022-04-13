Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 - Alcohol (Corrected time)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3001181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022 / 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Warm Brook Rd, Arlington

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Alcohol

ACCUSED: John A. Jamieson

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 313E and Warm Brook Rd in Arlington. At this time a motor vehicle stop was conducted for a moving violation. Further investigation revealed the operator, John A. Jamieson, appeared to be operating under the influence of alcohol. Jamieson was placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI – Alcohol and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks. Jamieson was later released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 2, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Alcohol #2.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022 / 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

