Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 - Alcohol (Corrected time)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin                    

STATION:  Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022 / 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Warm Brook Rd, Arlington

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Alcohol

 

ACCUSED: John A. Jamieson                                    

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 313E and Warm Brook Rd in Arlington. At this time a motor vehicle stop was conducted for a moving violation. Further investigation revealed the operator, John A. Jamieson, appeared to be operating under the influence of alcohol. Jamieson was placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI – Alcohol and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks. Jamieson was later released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 2, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Alcohol #2.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022 / 0830 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

