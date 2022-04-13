Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 - Alcohol (Corrected time)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3001181
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022 / 2027 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Warm Brook Rd, Arlington
VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Alcohol
ACCUSED: John A. Jamieson
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 313E and Warm Brook Rd in Arlington. At this time a motor vehicle stop was conducted for a moving violation. Further investigation revealed the operator, John A. Jamieson, appeared to be operating under the influence of alcohol. Jamieson was placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI – Alcohol and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks. Jamieson was later released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 2, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Alcohol #2.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022 / 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421