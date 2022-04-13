Bombora Wins Two ‘Dick Reed’ Awards From Just Global for B2B Marketing Innovation
Top B2B agency recognizes Bombora for Most Inventive Solution, Strategic Agency Partner of the Year: Data Provider
The competition this year was fierce, with every nominee pushing the bounds of B2B marketing. All of the nominees did excellent work, but Bombora’s work particularly stood out in two categories.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its third annual Dick Reed Awards, leading B2B agency Just Global honored Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, with two different awards, Bombora announced today. Just Global selected Bombora Enterprise Sales Director Lauren Davis as Strategic Agency Partner of the Year: Data Provider, and chose Bombora Agency Insights as Most Inventive Solution.
This year the annual awards program considered more than 200 media platforms, publishers, data providers and outlets, and settled on 60 nominees. Just Global was the first agency to participate in the Agency Insights Beta. As a power user, the agency provided Bombora with valuable feedback, and the award validates Bombora’s approach.
“The competition this year was fierce, with every nominee pushing the bounds of what B2B marketing can do,” said Just Global CEO Brandon Friesen. “All of the nominees did excellent work, but Bombora’s work particularly stood out in two categories. We look forward to seeing what the company does next.”
Bombora earned the Most Inventive Solution Award for the inaugural run of its Agency Insights User Interface, which helps agencies plan, activate, and measure — all within a single UI.
“This is a great honor,” said Bombora CEO and Founder Erik Matlick. “Just Global, one of the top B2B agencies in the world, has been a valued partner of ours since the very beginning. Dick Reed himself was the first guest speaker at a Bombora all-hands meeting several years ago. He would have appreciated our continued partnership and innovation with his agency. I’m grateful and proud of our accomplishments and the recognition these awards confer on our team.”
About Just Global
Just Global is an integrated marketing agency built to service the world’s most impactful brands at a time of global digital transformation. Media, insights and creative services work together to create data-driven business outcomes for brands by delivering the right stories, within the right experiences at the right times. With a workforce distributed across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Just Global provides the world’s leading global companies with a frictionless service experience that creates richer connections between brands and their customers. The independent agency transforms ‘marketing as usual’ by activating relationships with people in wildly inventive and genuinely authentic ways. Learn more: justglobal.com .
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com .
