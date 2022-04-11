Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1570
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - (a) Selection.--The department, with the assistance of the
military college, shall evaluate the candidates for the program
and make recommendations to the Adjutant General for selection.
(b) Discharge for disability incurred in line of duty.--An
eligible member who is discharged for medical disability shall
be disenrolled from the program if the eligible member is unable
to fulfill the service obligation to the Pennsylvania National
Guard as required for the benefit under this subchapter.
(c) Academic or military disqualification standards.--An
eligible member who fails to meet academic or military
qualification standards shall be disenrolled from the program
under this subchapter.
(d) Conditional release from Simultaneous Membership
Program.--An eligible member may be released from Simultaneous
Membership Program status for voluntary or involuntary reasons.
The following apply:
(1) An applicant who completes the senior Army ROTC
program of instruction shall be released from Simultaneous
Membership Program status in order to be accessed into the
Pennsylvania National Guard as a commissioned officer.
Release from Simultaneous Membership Program status under
this subchapter shall terminate the eligible member's
enlistment contract in exchange for a new officer contract.
The eligible member shall incur an eight-year active drilling
contractual obligation to the Pennsylvania National Guard
upon appointment as a second lieutenant.
(2) An eligible member who voluntarily or involuntarily
becomes disenrolled from ROTC and is eligible to continue
military service shall remain in the Pennsylvania National
Guard as an enlisted soldier. An eligible member who becomes
20220SB1194PN1570 - 5 -
