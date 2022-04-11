Submit Release
Senate Resolution 270 Printer's Number 1575

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1575

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

270

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, GEBHARD, GORDNER, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, J. WARD, COSTA, BREWSTER,

CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, STREET AND SCHWANK, APRIL 11, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 11, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "Financial Literacy

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, In April 2004, "Financial Literacy Month" was first

recognized in the United States; and

WHEREAS, "Financial Literacy Month" originated from Youth

Literacy Day, which came into existence through the National

Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE); and

WHEREAS, The objective of "Financial Literacy Month" is to

highlight the importance of being financially literate and to

encourage individuals to learn about the ways and techniques

that can assist them in becoming financially smart; and

WHEREAS, In 2003, Congress showed great support for this

initiative after both the United States Senate and House of

Representatives passed resolutions requesting President George

W. Bush to declare April as "Financial Literacy Month"; and

WHEREAS, Subsequently, the United States House of

Representatives passed a bill supporting the goals of "Financial

