Senate Resolution 270 Printer's Number 1575
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1575
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
270
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, GEBHARD, GORDNER, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, J. WARD, COSTA, BREWSTER,
CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, STREET AND SCHWANK, APRIL 11, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 11, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "Financial Literacy
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, In April 2004, "Financial Literacy Month" was first
recognized in the United States; and
WHEREAS, "Financial Literacy Month" originated from Youth
Literacy Day, which came into existence through the National
Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE); and
WHEREAS, The objective of "Financial Literacy Month" is to
highlight the importance of being financially literate and to
encourage individuals to learn about the ways and techniques
that can assist them in becoming financially smart; and
WHEREAS, In 2003, Congress showed great support for this
initiative after both the United States Senate and House of
Representatives passed resolutions requesting President George
W. Bush to declare April as "Financial Literacy Month"; and
WHEREAS, Subsequently, the United States House of
Representatives passed a bill supporting the goals of "Financial
