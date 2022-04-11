Senate Bill 1196 Printer's Number 1572

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - the out-of-school program in gauging and grading the CTE barber

student's skill level.

(3) The out-of-school program shall notify each client upon

whom the CTE barber student performs a service that the service

is being performed by a CTE barber student.

(4) A CTE barber student may receive compensation for

services rendered in the out-of-school program.

(b) A CTE barber student may not earn less than two hundred

fifty (250) hours through in-person instruction at the CTE.

(c) This section shall apply only to a CTE barber student

and shall not apply to a student enrolled and participating in

an adult and continuing education program offered by a CTC.

(d) As used in this section, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection:

"CTC" means a Department of Education area career and

technical school as defined in section 1841 of the act of March

10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of

1949.

"CTE barber student" means a career and technical education

student receiving a secondary education from a CTC in a barber

program of study.

"Out-of-school program" means a program conducted off CTC

grounds, including cooperative education, job shadowing,

internships, community exploration, registered apprenticeships

and community service learning designed to provide students with

real world experiences under the general supervision of a

program educator.

"Program educator" means a CTC educator holding a career and

technical certification issued by the Department of Education

and a barber teacher licensed under this act.

