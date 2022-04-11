Senate Bill 1196 Printer's Number 1572
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - the out-of-school program in gauging and grading the CTE barber
student's skill level.
(3) The out-of-school program shall notify each client upon
whom the CTE barber student performs a service that the service
is being performed by a CTE barber student.
(4) A CTE barber student may receive compensation for
services rendered in the out-of-school program.
(b) A CTE barber student may not earn less than two hundred
fifty (250) hours through in-person instruction at the CTE.
(c) This section shall apply only to a CTE barber student
and shall not apply to a student enrolled and participating in
an adult and continuing education program offered by a CTC.
(d) As used in this section, the following words and phrases
shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection:
"CTC" means a Department of Education area career and
technical school as defined in section 1841 of the act of March
10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of
1949.
"CTE barber student" means a career and technical education
student receiving a secondary education from a CTC in a barber
program of study.
"Out-of-school program" means a program conducted off CTC
grounds, including cooperative education, job shadowing,
internships, community exploration, registered apprenticeships
and community service learning designed to provide students with
real world experiences under the general supervision of a
program educator.
"Program educator" means a CTC educator holding a career and
technical certification issued by the Department of Education
and a barber teacher licensed under this act.
