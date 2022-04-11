Senate Bill 1197 Printer's Number 1573

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1573

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1197

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN AND COLLETT,

APRIL 11, 2022

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An

act to promote the public health and safety by providing for

examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who

desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining

cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,

students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and

cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the

Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the

Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts

by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"

providing for cosmetology training through career and

technical center.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred

to as the Cosmetology Law, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 6.1. Cosmetology training through career and

technical center.--(a) A CTE cosmetology student may earn up to

three hundred fifty hours of education through participation in

out-of-school programs, subject to the following:

(1) The CTE cosmetology student must be supervised by a

