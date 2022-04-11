Senate Bill 1197 Printer's Number 1573
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1573
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1197
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN AND COLLETT,
APRIL 11, 2022
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An
act to promote the public health and safety by providing for
examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who
desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining
cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,
students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and
cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the
Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the
Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts
by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"
providing for cosmetology training through career and
technical center.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred
to as the Cosmetology Law, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 6.1. Cosmetology training through career and
technical center.--(a) A CTE cosmetology student may earn up to
three hundred fifty hours of education through participation in
out-of-school programs, subject to the following:
(1) The CTE cosmetology student must be supervised by a
