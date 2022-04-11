Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,258 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 271 Printer's Number 1577

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - WHEREAS, With strength and resilience the Armenian people

survived and rebuilt their community and, over the decades,

Armenian immigrants have enriched the Commonwealth of

Pennsylvania and the United States in countless ways; and

WHEREAS, Each individual should be educated about the

Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity, as

acknowledging history is the first step toward not repeating it;

and

WHEREAS, Unlike other people and governments that have

admitted and denounced the abuses and crimes of predecessor

regimes, the Republic of Turkey has denied the occurrence of

these crimes against humanity committed by the Ottoman and Young

Turk rulers for many years; and

WHEREAS, The denial compounds the grief of the remaining

survivors and deprives Armenians in Pennsylvania and throughout

the world from justice for the crimes perpetrated against the

Armenian nation even though over a century has passed since the

crimes were first committed; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania declared in 1965

that April 24 of each year will serve as a day of remembrance of

the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to join

the Armenian-American community of Pennsylvania in the

commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

in an effort to educate others about the tragic loss of life,

land and human rights of the Armenian people and the crimes of

genocide committed against them, as well as Greeks and

Assyrians, due to religious and political beliefs; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

20220SR0271PN1577 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 271 Printer's Number 1577

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.