Senate Resolution 271 Printer's Number 1577
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - WHEREAS, With strength and resilience the Armenian people
survived and rebuilt their community and, over the decades,
Armenian immigrants have enriched the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania and the United States in countless ways; and
WHEREAS, Each individual should be educated about the
Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity, as
acknowledging history is the first step toward not repeating it;
and
WHEREAS, Unlike other people and governments that have
admitted and denounced the abuses and crimes of predecessor
regimes, the Republic of Turkey has denied the occurrence of
these crimes against humanity committed by the Ottoman and Young
Turk rulers for many years; and
WHEREAS, The denial compounds the grief of the remaining
survivors and deprives Armenians in Pennsylvania and throughout
the world from justice for the crimes perpetrated against the
Armenian nation even though over a century has passed since the
crimes were first committed; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania declared in 1965
that April 24 of each year will serve as a day of remembrance of
the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to join
the Armenian-American community of Pennsylvania in the
commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
in an effort to educate others about the tragic loss of life,
land and human rights of the Armenian people and the crimes of
genocide committed against them, as well as Greeks and
Assyrians, due to religious and political beliefs; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
