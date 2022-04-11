Senate Resolution 271 Printer's Number 1577

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - WHEREAS, With strength and resilience the Armenian people

survived and rebuilt their community and, over the decades,

Armenian immigrants have enriched the Commonwealth of

Pennsylvania and the United States in countless ways; and

WHEREAS, Each individual should be educated about the

Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity, as

acknowledging history is the first step toward not repeating it;

and

WHEREAS, Unlike other people and governments that have

admitted and denounced the abuses and crimes of predecessor

regimes, the Republic of Turkey has denied the occurrence of

these crimes against humanity committed by the Ottoman and Young

Turk rulers for many years; and

WHEREAS, The denial compounds the grief of the remaining

survivors and deprives Armenians in Pennsylvania and throughout

the world from justice for the crimes perpetrated against the

Armenian nation even though over a century has passed since the

crimes were first committed; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania declared in 1965

that April 24 of each year will serve as a day of remembrance of

the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to join

the Armenian-American community of Pennsylvania in the

commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

in an effort to educate others about the tragic loss of life,

land and human rights of the Armenian people and the crimes of

genocide committed against them, as well as Greeks and

Assyrians, due to religious and political beliefs; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

