Senate Bill 284 Printer's Number 1578

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - CONSULTATION WITH THE SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRY, DEVELOP A

PROVISIONAL STANDARD FORM FOR A DECOMMISSIONING PLAN AND

FINANCIAL ASSURANCE TO BE FILED WITH THE COUNTY RECORDER OF

DEEDS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THIS CHAPTER. IN ORDER TO FACILITATE

THE PROMPT IMPLEMENTATION OF THIS CHAPTER, REGULATIONS

PROMULGATED TO DEVELOP A PROVISIONAL STANDARD FORM UNDER THIS

PARAGRAPH SHALL BE DEEMED TEMPORARY REGULATIONS. TEMPORARY

REGULATIONS PROMULGATED UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL NOT BE

SUBJECT TO ANY OF THE FOLLOWING:

(I) SECTION 612 OF THE ACT OF APRIL 9, 1929

(P.L.177, NO.175), KNOWN AS THE ADMINISTRATIVE CODE OF

1929.

(II) SECTIONS 201, 202, 203, 204 AND 205 OF THE ACT

OF JULY 31, 1968 (P.L.769, NO.240), REFERRED TO AS THE

COMMONWEALTH DOCUMENTS LAW.

(III) SECTIONS 204(B) AND 301(10) OF THE ACT OF

OCTOBER 15, 1980 (P.L.950, NO.164), KNOWN AS THE

COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEYS ACT.

(IV) THE ACT OF JUNE 25, 1982 (P.L.633, NO.181),

KNOWN AS THE REGULATORY REVIEW ACT.

(2) AFTER THE PROMULGATION OF THE TEMPORARY REGULATIONS

UNDER PARAGRAPH (1), THE DEPARTMENT SHALL, BY REGULATION AND

IN CONSULTATION WITH THE SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRY, DEVELOP A

FINAL STANDARD FORM FOR A DECOMMISSIONING PLAN AND FINANCIAL

ASSURANCE TO BE FILED WITH THE COUNTY RECORDER OF DEEDS IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THIS CHAPTER. THE TEMPORARY REGULATIONS UNDER

PARAGRAPH (1) SHALL EXPIRE UPON THE PROMULGATION OF THE FINAL

REGULATIONS UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH, OR TWO YEARS AFTER THE

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SECTION, WHICHEVER IS LATER.

(B) CONTENTS.--THE PROVISIONAL STANDARD FORM AND FINAL

