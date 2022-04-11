Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 1579
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - tested within 30 days for accuracy to complete the meter's
test history. When a water meter is temporarily removed from
service, the water meter shall be properly sealed to secure
registers and measuring devices until the water meter can be
properly tested for accuracy.
§ 3706 6706 . Development of cybersecurity system.
A water system and a wastewater system operator WITH CYBER
INFRASTRUCTURE shall develop a cybersecurity program that:
(1) is developed by an accredited cybersecurity
professional;
(2) implements organizational accountability and
responsibilities for cyber risk management activities ,
INCLUDING ANY DATA ON A NETWORK ; and
(3) establishes policies, plans, processes and
procedures for identifying, reporting and mitigating cyber
risk to the water system's and wastewater system operator's
community water system or community wastewater system.
§ 3707 6707 . Annual information to customers.
A water system operator shall annually inform the operator's
customers of compliance with this chapter in a manner
established by the commission DEPARTMENT .
§ 3708. Regulations.
(a) Temporary.--The commission shall promulgate temporary
regulations as necessary to implement this chapter. The
temporary regulations shall not be subject to the following:
(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law .
(2) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October
15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
