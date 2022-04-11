Senate Bill 1179 Printer's Number 1580
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1530
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1179
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, AUMENT, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, COLLETT,
KANE, KEARNEY, CORMAN, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, GORDNER, BREWSTER,
MENSCH, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, APRIL 1, 2022
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, APRIL 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in domestic and sexual violence victim
address confidentiality, further providing for definitions,
for persons eligible to apply and for application and
certification process.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6702 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "VICTIM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT" IN
SECTION 6702 OF TITLE 23 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED
STATUTES IS AMENDED AND THE SECTION IS AMENDED BY ADDING
DEFINITIONS TO READ:
§ 6702. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Victim of child abduction." A victim of an offense that is:
