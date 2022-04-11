Submit Release
Senate Bill 1179 Printer's Number 1580

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1530

PRINTER'S NO. 1580

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1179

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, AUMENT, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, COLLETT,

KANE, KEARNEY, CORMAN, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, GORDNER, BREWSTER,

MENSCH, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, APRIL 1, 2022

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, APRIL 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in domestic and sexual violence victim

address confidentiality, further providing for definitions,

for persons eligible to apply and for application and

certification process.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6702 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "VICTIM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT" IN

SECTION 6702 OF TITLE 23 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED

STATUTES IS AMENDED AND THE SECTION IS AMENDED BY ADDING

DEFINITIONS TO READ:

§ 6702. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Victim of child abduction." A victim of an offense that is:

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

