Natural Resource Commission to meet April 14

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on April 14, in the second-floor conference room, Wallace State Office Building, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva  or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the April 14 meeting.

  • Approval of Agenda
  • Consent Agenda
    • *Contract with Fred Borsdorf (IHAP)
    • *Public Land Management Project: Management Agreement Renewal, Delhi Access – Maquoketa River – Delaware County Conservation Board
    • *Nishnabotna Wildlife Unit, Access Road Maintenance – Fremont and Mills County
    • *Lake Ahquabi State Park, Double Vault Restroom – Warren County
  • Approve Minutes of March 10 Meeting
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks
  • Contract with Aquatic Control, Inc
  • *Contract with Fred Borsdorf (IHAP)
  • Chapter 112, Hunting Preserves – Final Rule
  • Contract with Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.
  • Contract with the City of Cedar Rapids (Cedar Lake)
  • *Public Land Management Project: Management Agreement Renewal, Delhi Access – Maquoketa River – Delaware County Conservation Board
  • Public Land Acquisition Projects
    • Hawk Valley Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Clay County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF)
    • Red Rock WMA, Warren County - INHF
    • Red Rock WMA, Warren County - INHF
  • Construction – Small Projects
  • Construction – Large Projects
    • *Nishnabotna Wildlife Unit, Access Road Maintenance – Fremont and Mills County
    • *Lake Ahquabi State Park, Double Vault Restroom – Warren County
    • Decorah Fisheries Management Unit, Trout Run FEMA Repairs -
    • Winneshiek County
    • Geode State Park, Boat Ramp Replacement and Kayak Area – Henry County
    • Green Island and Princeton WMAs, Levee Repairs – Jackson And Scott County
  • General Discussion
  • Post Meeting Topical Information Session:
    • Parks and Institutional Road Construction and Maintenance Projects

Next meeting, May 12, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc

