[Aug 6] Environmental Specialist - Field Services & Compliance Bureau

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking a new Environmental Specialist to join its Environmental Services Division at Field Office #6 in Washington, Iowa. In this role, you will work alongside a dedicated team of professionals to support the department's mission of conserving and enhancing Iowa's natural resources, improving quality of life, and securing a sustainable legacy for future generations. Serving a 16-county region across southeast Iowa, you will promote compliance with environmental laws to ensure local residents and businesses benefit from a safe, clean environment. Job Number: 27-00252 Location: Natural Resources, Environmental Services, Field Services & Compliance Bureau, Field, Office 6 Hours: 80 hrs/2 weeks, 8:00-4:30, M-F, plus 24/7 on-call emergency response, statewide travel for meetings, and occasional evenings for public/other meetings Closing Date: August 06, 2026, 11:59 PM

For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Environmental Specialist | Job Details tab | Career Pages Or you may visit: State of Iowa Careers and search by job title.

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