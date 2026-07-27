[Aug 10] Program Support Associate - Field Services & Compliance Bureau

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a unique and exciting position available within the Field Services and Compliance Bureau, Field Office 4, located in Atlantic, Iowa. Within this position you will be involved in furthering the DNR’s mission to conserve and enhance our natural resources in the southwest Iowa region, by supporting the compliance assistance and enforcement team with work to complete data entry related to the drinking water, wastewater, hazardous condition spills, animal feeding operations and other environmental regulatory programs. This role will track submission of monthly monitoring reports and assist regulated industries and municipalities with reporting questions. Job Number: 27-00256 Location: DNR, Environmental Services, Field Services & Compliance Bureau, Field Office 4 Hours: 8:00AM-4:30PM or equivalent per week; travel for meetings, and occasional evenings for public/other meetings Closing Date: August 10, 2026, 11:59 PM For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Program Support Associate | Job Details tab | Career Pages Or you may visit: State of Iowa Careers and search by job title.

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