RegTech Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Scope and Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “RegTech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global RegTech market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2022-2027.

RegTech, also known as regulatory technology, refers to the management of regulatory processes through advanced technologies that streamline compliance processes and identify issues in digital payment platforms. Some commonly used RegTech solutions include transaction monitoring, regulatory reporting, risk and compliance management, and identity and control management. In recent years, RegTech has gained traction as it minimizes compliance failure risks, improves efficiency, reduces costs and speeds up business processes.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global RegTech market is primarily driven by the expanding banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry and the increasing number of fraudulent activities. Additionally, the growing need for risk and compliance management and the escalating demand for faster online transactions have accelerated product adoption. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with connected devices to automate fraud prevention, employee surveillance and compliance data management has catalyzed the product demand. Other factors, including the emerging RegTech applications in non-finance sectors, favorable government policies and technological advancements, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprises Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Regulatory Reporting

Identity Management

Breakup by End User:

Banks

Insurance Companies

FinTech Firms

IT and Telecom

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ACTICO GmbH

Acuant Inc.

Ascent

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Jumio

London Stock Exchange Group plc

MetricStream Inc.

NICE Ltd.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Trulioo

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

