Biochar Market Report 2021-26: Growth, Share, Scope, Analysis and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global biochar market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Biochar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global biochar market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Biochar refers to a type of carbon-rich charcoal that is produced by the heating of agricultural waste, animal manure, and woody biomass. It helps in improving soil fertilization, maintaining adequate moisture levels, reducing pollutants, providing crop nutrition, and preventing soil leaching. Owing to various technological innovations, such as gasification and pyrolysis, biochar finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

The prevalent trend of organic farming has stimulated the utilization of biochar in mixed farming, biodynamic agriculture, and zero tillage farming methods. In line with this, the rising health consciousness and escalating consumer expenditures on high-quality, organic food items have bolstered the market growth. Moreover, the thriving electronics industry is positively influencing the demand for biochar in the manufacturing of building materials. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about waste management, coupled with various stringent environmental regulations for minimizing carbon footprints, is expected to fuel the growth of the global biochar market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Feedstock Type

Woody Biomass
Agricultural Waste
Animal Manure
Others

Breakup by Technology Type

Slow Pyrolysis
Fast Pyrolysis
Gasification
Hydrothermal Carbonization
Others

Breakup by Product Form

Coarse and Fine Chips
Fine Powder
Pellets, Granules and Prills
Liquid Suspension

Breakup by Application

Farming
Gardening
Livestock Feed
Soil, Water and Air Treatment
Others

Breakup by Region

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Agri-tech Producers
Diacarbon Energy Inc.
Cool Planet
Pacific Biochar
Phoenix Energy
Biomacon GmbH
Vega Biofuels
Terra Char
Avello Bioenergy
Genesis Industries
Interra Energy Services
Element C6
Carbon Gold Ltd.
Biochar Solution Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

