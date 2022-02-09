Biochar Market Report 2021-26: Growth, Share, Scope, Analysis and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the global biochar market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Biochar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global biochar market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
Biochar refers to a type of carbon-rich charcoal that is produced by the heating of agricultural waste, animal manure, and woody biomass. It helps in improving soil fertilization, maintaining adequate moisture levels, reducing pollutants, providing crop nutrition, and preventing soil leaching. Owing to various technological innovations, such as gasification and pyrolysis, biochar finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals and agriculture.
Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biochar-market/requestsample
The prevalent trend of organic farming has stimulated the utilization of biochar in mixed farming, biodynamic agriculture, and zero tillage farming methods. In line with this, the rising health consciousness and escalating consumer expenditures on high-quality, organic food items have bolstered the market growth. Moreover, the thriving electronics industry is positively influencing the demand for biochar in the manufacturing of building materials. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about waste management, coupled with various stringent environmental regulations for minimizing carbon footprints, is expected to fuel the growth of the global biochar market in the coming years.
Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/2TfH1GW
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Feedstock Type
Woody Biomass
Agricultural Waste
Animal Manure
Others
Breakup by Technology Type
Slow Pyrolysis
Fast Pyrolysis
Gasification
Hydrothermal Carbonization
Others
Breakup by Product Form
Coarse and Fine Chips
Fine Powder
Pellets, Granules and Prills
Liquid Suspension
Breakup by Application
Farming
Gardening
Livestock Feed
Soil, Water and Air Treatment
Others
Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape
Agri-tech Producers
Diacarbon Energy Inc.
Cool Planet
Pacific Biochar
Phoenix Energy
Biomacon GmbH
Vega Biofuels
Terra Char
Avello Bioenergy
Genesis Industries
Interra Energy Services
Element C6
Carbon Gold Ltd.
Biochar Solution Ltd.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports
Microwave devices market: https://bit.ly/2YJm1M6
Functional fluids market: https://bit.ly/3camfiy
Autonomous vehicle market: https://bit.ly/3ez1oGW
Structural insulated panels market: https://bit.ly/3pTCbxD
Virtual data room market: https://bit.ly/3oV8iue
Usage-based insurance market: https://bit.ly/3xtKNLy
Command and control system market: https://bit.ly/3D8e6Xl
Smart antenna market: https://bit.ly/3Ce7N4M
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Salesimarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here