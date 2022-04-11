White Biotechnology Market Report 2021-26: Share, Scope, Demand, Growth And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global white biotechnology market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "White Biotechnology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global white biotechnology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

White biotechnology refers to the implementation of ergonomics and bioengineering in industrial processes. It uses agricultural wastes and biocatalysts, such as enzymes and microorganisms, for developing degradable and bio-based products. White biotechnology is primarily adopted to produce essential bioactive compounds, pigments, metabolites, citric acid, glycerin, and acetone. Biocatalysts are also utilizedin the chemical, water treatment, and agro-food industries to manufacture antibiotics, paper pulp, and advanced polymers.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Market Trends:

The extensive applications of white biotechnology across various sectors can be largely attributed to its associated advantages, such as eco-friendly nature, efficient production methods, reduced manufacturing costs, and low waste generation. The rising environmental consciousness has further escalated the demand for green chemicals and biofuels for personal and industrial consumption, which is supporting the global white biotechnology market growth. Additionally, governments of various nations are introducing stringent policies to reduce factory-related carbon emissions, which is catalyzing market growth. Various innovations, such as the development of bioinspired calcium phosphate cement to glue tissues to polymeric biomaterials, are fueling the market growth further.

Breakup by Product:

Biofuels

Biochemicals

Biopolymers

Breakup by Application:

Bioenergy

Food and Feed Additives

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Personal Care and Household Products

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kaneka Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group AG

Mitsubishi Corporation

Novozymes A/S.

