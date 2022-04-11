Re: Route 2 South Hero

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks

Highway / Traffic Notification - Road closure

US Route 2 in the vicinity of Lavigne Rd is closed to all through traffic at this time.

This closure is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided when available.

Because of the location of the incident we recommend non commercial vehicles use West Shore Rd as an alternate route.

Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.