Re: Route 2 South Hero
US Route 2 in the area of Lavigne Rd in South Hero is now back open to through traffic.
Thank you for your patience tonight, and please continue to drive safely.
Highway / Traffic Notification - Road closure
US Route 2 in the vicinity of Lavigne Rd is closed to all through traffic at this time.
This closure is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided when available.
Because of the location of the incident we recommend non commercial vehicles use West Shore Rd as an alternate route.
Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173