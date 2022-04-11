Submit Release
Re: Route 2 South Hero

US Route 2 in the area of Lavigne Rd in South Hero is now back open to through traffic. 

Thank you for your patience tonight, and please continue to drive safely.

Route 2 South Hero

 

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks

Highway / Traffic Notification - Road closure

US Route 2 in the vicinity of Lavigne Rd is closed to all through traffic at this time.

This closure is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided when available.

Because of the location of the incident we recommend non commercial vehicles use West Shore Rd as an alternate route.

Thank  you for your patience and please drive carefully.

Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

