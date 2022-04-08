Local Idaho Health and Wellness Company Microbe Formulas Sponsors Women STEM Event

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Women Panelists from the Treasure Valley Give Tips and Tricks for the Technology Industry

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This last Wednesday, local health and wellness company, Microbe Formulas, participated in and sponsored the Women in Leadership STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) event put on by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. Four women professionals in the industry were featured panelists at unBound Library in Meridian, Idaho as they educated women around the Treasure Valley about their careers in a male-dominated STEM field.

The four panelists were Janice Stevenor Dale, President of JSDA; Sharee English, Chief Security Officer at WeCybr; Autumn Pratt, Mechanical Engineering Professor at Northwest Nazarene University; and Wendy Tucker, Science Teacher at Mountain View High School. Maureen O’Toole, VP of the Youth Apprentice Program for Idaho Business for Education, moderated the event.

Each of the panelists shared pertinent information and advice to attendees through their responses to questions posed by O’Toole and the 40 women in attendance. In addition, the event provided food, raffle prizes, and networking opportunities.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, was recently named co-chair of the Women in Leadership Organization for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. She says, “The Women in Leadership committee has created so many opportunities for success for me and my team. I have loved being able to facilitate these events and meet so many amazing women in our area. Microbe is filled with women who have STEM backgrounds, which is why it’s awesome that Microbe got the opportunity to be a sponsor for this event.”

Microbe Formulas has been an active member of the chamber for approximately two years. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization through the city government that provides ways for local companies to become involved in the community through business advocacy, leadership opportunities, networking, and promotion of individual businesses. The Women in Leadership organization is a small committee of female leaders in the Treasure Valley looking to broaden their networking and leadership skills.

Jessica Tidwell, member of the Women in Leadership committee and Microbe team member, comments, “This was my third event as a member of the committee, and they just keep getting better each time. Because Microbe works so closely with the chamber, it has helped me network and make relationships with women from a variety of unique backgrounds. I am so excited that Microbe introduced me, and I would highly recommend this committee to any of my peers.”

The Women in Leadership committee puts on events quarterly. Those looking to get involved in the Women in Leadership program or learn more about events through the chamber can visit the calendar here or contact Shawnda Huffman at shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.