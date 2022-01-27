Women in Leadership for Meridian Chamber of Commerce Announces New Committee Leaders

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Is Proud to Have One of Their Own Named Co-Chair of the Women In Leadership Committee

This committee empowers women to make meaningful connections in the community, and I am so excited to be a part of each member’s experience.” — Shawnda Huffman. VP of Communications

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off 2022, Microbe Formulas’ Vice President of Communications, Shawnda Huffman, was named co-chair of the Women in Leadership Organization for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. After being a committee member for over a year and running a team of 10+ at Microbe Formulas, Shawnda Huffman was selected as co-chair, where she will be able to leverage her expertise.

Microbe Formulas, a Meridian-based health company, has been an active member of the chamber for almost two years. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization through the city government that provides ways for local companies to become involved in the community through business advocacy, leadership opportunities, networking, and promotion of individual businesses. The Women in Leadership Organization is a small committee made up of women leaders in the Treasure Valley looking to broaden their networking and leadership skills.

Jessica Tidwell, a Communications team member for Microbe and committee member, shares, “The Women in Leadership Committee creates a perfect opportunity for us to get to know other leaders in the area while learning valuable skills through their events. I am grateful to work for a company and a VP, like Shawnda, who encourages professional development through opportunities like this. I can’t wait to watch Shawnda flourish in this role while supporting her the whole way.”

February 9th, 2022 will kick off the first event put on by the newest committee leaders. The Women in Leadership committee will be hosting an event where women can learn about gun safety, situational awareness, tourniquet application and training, and legal resources. This event will be hosted at Independence Indoor shooting in Meridian, Idaho at 4:00 pm MST. Community members can learn more and register here.

Huffman shares, “From day one I have seen the immense value of involvement with the Chamber, as well as with the Women in Leadership committee. This committee empowers women to make meaningful connections in the community, and I am so excited to be a part of each member’s experience.”

She adds, “This first event is such a great opportunity for women in our community. Not only does it offer valuable resources on safety, but it also is a place where leaders are able to network and gain knowledge from a wide range of business women.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

