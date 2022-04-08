Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3001142
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/08/22 at 0940 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grandview Rd – Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass – 13 V.S.A. 3705
ACCUSED: Scott Agresta
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Susan Fuhlbrigge
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a trespassing violation located on Grandview Road in the Town of Pownal. Troopers discovered a Notice Against Trespass, which prohibits Agresta, 59, from being on the property listed in the document. After speaking with the victim, Troopers learned that Agresta had violated the trespass notice. Agresta was ultimately located at his residence and was released with a citation to answer the charge of Unlawful Trespass at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.