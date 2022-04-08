Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3001142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/08/22 at 0940 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grandview Rd – Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass – 13 V.S.A. 3705

ACCUSED: Scott Agresta

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Susan Fuhlbrigge

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a trespassing violation located on Grandview Road in the Town of Pownal. Troopers discovered a Notice Against Trespass, which prohibits Agresta, 59, from being on the property listed in the document. After speaking with the victim, Troopers learned that Agresta had violated the trespass notice. Agresta was ultimately located at his residence and was released with a citation to answer the charge of Unlawful Trespass at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.