Wireless Technological Advancements Drive Change In The Textile Market

The Business Research Company’s Textile Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in wireless technologies and rising demand for connectivity is shaping the textile market outlook. Smart textiles are fabrics capable of interacting with their environment. They have the ability to react to physical stimuli such as thermal, mechanical, electrical and chemical sources. Sensors, actuators and fabrics are the major components of smart textiles. The materials used in smart textiles include optical fibers, metals and conductive polymers. They are widely used in fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness and military. For example, Cityzen Science's, d-shirt, has a wide range of functions such as heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, accelerometer, altimeter.

The global textile market size is expected to grow from $530.97 billion in 2021 to $575.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The textiles market is expected to grow to $760.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the global textile market. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the textile manufacturing market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of traditional garments by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.

Major players covered in the global textile industry are Toray Industries Inc., Daiwabo Holdings Co Ltd, Mohawk Industries Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Far Eastern New Century, Tarkett S.A, Beaulieu International Group, Masco Corporation and Grasim Industries Limited.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the textile market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the textile market. The regions covered in the textile market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global textile industry growth analysis report is segmented by type into fabrics, yarn, fiber and thread, home furnishings and floor coverings, textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills, other textile product mills, by material into cotton, jute, silk, synthetics, wool, by process into woven, non-woven.



Textile Global Market Report 2022 is segmented by type into fabrics, yarn, fiber and thread, home furnishings and floor coverings, textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills, other textile product mills, by material into cotton, jute, silk, synthetics, wool, by process into woven, non-woven.

