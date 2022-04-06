Senate Bill 145 Printer's Number 1554

PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - (ii) Vehicles operated by persons under contract

with municipalities or local authorities for road

maintenance shall be exempt from restrictions on the use

of highways imposed under this subsection while

maintaining municipal roads if authorized by the

municipality or local authority. Any vehicle deemed

exempt under this subparagraph shall, while maintaining

municipal roads, carry written documentation signed by an

official of the municipality or local authority that

specifically identifies the vehicle as exempt.

(3) The department [may] shall issue a statement of

policy, which shall take effect upon publication in the

Pennsylvania Bulletin, adopting an appropriate methodology to

provide letters of local determination that identify

particular vehicles, routes or uses as local in nature.

(4) The methodology under paragraph (3) [may] shall

allow for exemptions from 67 Pa. Code Ch. 189 (relating to

hauling in excess of posted weight limit) related to the at-

risk industry of logging or other forest products

experiencing a 20% decline in Statewide employment between

March 2002 and March [2011] 2019, as determined by the

Department of Labor and Industry.

(5) [The exemptions and related requirements under

paragraph (4) may remain in existence only until December 31,

2023.] Exemptions for local delivery or pickup may not

include traffic going to or coming from a site at which

minerals, natural gas or natural resources are developed,

harvested or extracted, notwithstanding whether the site is

located at a residence, a commercial site or on farmland.

Delivery or pickup of logs or other forest products to or

20210SB0145PN1554 - 3 -

