Senate Bill 145 Printer's Number 1554
PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - (ii) Vehicles operated by persons under contract
with municipalities or local authorities for road
maintenance shall be exempt from restrictions on the use
of highways imposed under this subsection while
maintaining municipal roads if authorized by the
municipality or local authority. Any vehicle deemed
exempt under this subparagraph shall, while maintaining
municipal roads, carry written documentation signed by an
official of the municipality or local authority that
specifically identifies the vehicle as exempt.
(3) The department [may] shall issue a statement of
policy, which shall take effect upon publication in the
Pennsylvania Bulletin, adopting an appropriate methodology to
provide letters of local determination that identify
particular vehicles, routes or uses as local in nature.
(4) The methodology under paragraph (3) [may] shall
allow for exemptions from 67 Pa. Code Ch. 189 (relating to
hauling in excess of posted weight limit) related to the at-
risk industry of logging or other forest products
experiencing a 20% decline in Statewide employment between
March 2002 and March [2011] 2019, as determined by the
Department of Labor and Industry.
(5) [The exemptions and related requirements under
paragraph (4) may remain in existence only until December 31,
2023.] Exemptions for local delivery or pickup may not
include traffic going to or coming from a site at which
minerals, natural gas or natural resources are developed,
harvested or extracted, notwithstanding whether the site is
located at a residence, a commercial site or on farmland.
Delivery or pickup of logs or other forest products to or
20210SB0145PN1554 - 3 -
