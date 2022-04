Senate Bill 1018 Printer's Number 1555

PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1331

PRINTER'S NO. 1555

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1018

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, YAW, MARTIN, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON,

J. WARD, SCAVELLO, REGAN, BROOKS, PITTMAN, STEFANO,

MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND BAKER,

JANUARY 20, 2022

SENATOR ARGALL, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, APRIL 6, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration system, providing for updating the

SURE system; and making inconsistent repeals.

AMENDING TITLE 25 (ELECTIONS) OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED

STATUTES, IN REGISTRATION SYSTEM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR SURE

SYSTEM; IN VOTER REGISTRATION, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR APPROVAL

OF REGISTRATION APPLICATIONS; IN CHANGES IN RECORDS, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR DEATH OF REGISTRANT; IN PROVISIONS CONTINGENT

ON FEDERAL LAW, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR REMOVAL OF ELECTORS;

AND MAKING A RELATED REPEAL.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 25 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1224. Updating the SURE system.

(a) Creation of new system.--The department shall begin the

process for replacing the current SURE system. The new system

shall incorporate all of the following improvements:

(1) Automated processes, including a hard stop, to

prevent the inclusion of duplicate driver's license numbers.

(2) Automated processes in the replacement system for

