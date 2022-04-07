Warner encourages citizens to sign up for consideration to be a poll worker for May 10 Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. – Plans are continuing to be finalized by the state's 55 county clerks for West Virginia's upcoming May 10 Primary Election. One of the most important responsibilities for each clerk is to fully staff voting precincts with trained poll workers.

"Poll workers play a critical role in providing fair and accessible elections for every voter," said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

"The most secure way of casting a ballot in any election is to do so at a safe and secure polling location managed by a group of trained and bipartisan poll workers where every voter is given the opportunity to cast a secret ballot without any influence or pressure from another individual," Warner said.

County clerks work closely with political party executive committees to recruit poll workers to ensure that both parties are represented in each precinct. According to Warner, with 1,699 voting precincts throughout the state, more than 8,500 poll workers are required for election day.

"We will always have a few poll workers who get sick or need to "call off" at the last minute from being a poll worker. That's why it is so important to have individuals trained and ready to serve as back-up or alternative poll workers," Warner said.

To be a poll worker in West Virginia, an individual must:

Be properly registered to vote

Be able to read and write in English

Attend a poll worker training program for which you will be paid

Poll workers are paid to attend a short Poll Worker Training Class. They are also paid for a full day's work on Election Day. Polling locations are open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm for the May 10 Primary Election.

The WV Secretary of State's Office has made it easy to go online to volunteer to become a poll worker. Go to the secure website GoVoteWV.com and then click on the box that reads "Become a Poll Worker". Complete the application and then the WVSOS Elections Division will then share that information with the individual's county clerk. Citizens can also contact their county clerk to volunteer.

"Being a poll worker is a very patriotic service to your county, state and country. I want to encourage all citizens to consider becoming a poll worker to actively participate in the free, fair and secure election process we have here in West Virginia," Warner said.