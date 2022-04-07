Naples Technology Ventures Closes NTV Prosperity Fund, To Invest in Women and Minority-Owned Technology Businesses
Naples Technology Ventures
Fund Will Prioritize Investment in Black, Women and Minority-Owned Tech Companies: FinTech, HealthTech, InsurTech, Cybersecurity, and DevOps
We are excited to make an impact in marginalized communities as we begin making investments out of the NTV Prosperity Fund in order to deliver positive economic outcomes.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) today announced the close of its latest fund, NTV Prosperity Fund, a fund investing primarily in Women and Minority-owned companies. The Fund will enable NTV to expand its financial and operational expertise to companies that have traditionally been excluded from opportunities available to non-minorities in the Venture Capital sector. In selecting its investments, the Fund will also give a consideration to whether an investment in a target company is likely to expand job opportunities in marginalized communities.
— Mike Abbaei, NTV’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner
NTV Prosperity Fund will be dedicated to investing in promising early-stage technology companies in the Pre-Seed and Seed stages. The fund will seek investment opportunities within the A.I. and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, robotics and other advanced technology sectors, with candidate companies operating under a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
“We are excited to make an impact in marginalized communities as we begin making investments out of the NTV Prosperity Fund in order to deliver positive economic outcomes,” said Mike Abbaei, NTV’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “We find that early-stage companies demonstrate the highest amount of success when experienced investors are able to come in and help by utilizing their network, guidance, and backing during a company’s crucial growth periods.”
NTV emphasizes an active investment approach, whereby the firm builds relationships with company leaders to help them achieve sustainability through a balance of aggressive growth, cost controls and judicious spending. NTV’s resources that include a stellar Advisory Board of highly accomplished Corporate Executives and Business Leaders bring additional dimension and depth. NTV team provides active support by evaluating market and consumer trends, domestic and global economic developments, sales and revenue management, expense and margin analysis, new opportunity identification, and business news and regulatory changes.
About Naples Technology Ventures
Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) was founded in 2018 to invest in early-stage businesses focused on disruptive technologies, including AI and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, robotics, and other advanced technology sectors. The firm focuses on SaaS-based companies in emergent or expanding markets that depend upon evolution and change as part of their survival.
Mark A Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here