Bombora’s Thought Leadership Drives Industry Conversations on Marketing’s Most Important Topics
Executive Leaders Educate on ABM, Data Risks and Maximizing Customer InsightsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, is featured in the pages of leading advertising and marketing industry publications as its leaders help educate brands and ad buyers about how to improve the B2B sales and marketing ecosystem.
In Are Brands Unknowingly Stealing Bidstream Data?, Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick’s recently published AdExchanger column, he explains how a high percentage of the audience data segments marketers use are assembled in direct violation of the terms and conditions of the platforms that own the data. This could lead to negative outcomes for both data providers and users, and Matlick’s column outlines several potential ways the house of cards could come crashing down. This is one of the biggest industry issues of the moment, given that audience data has never been more important for delivering successful campaigns, while at the same time collecting, purchasing, and using audience data has never been more fraught with danger.
Writing for the ANA, Mike Burton, co-founder and SVP of data sales at Bombora, breaks down What the C-Suite Needs to Know About ABM, explaining why buy-in from the top executives is the key for avoiding an implementation error. The tricky part about account-based marketing (ABM) is that success is only possible with internal change. Organizations that try to implement ABM but refuse to change may feel that ABM was a giant waste of time, money, and resources if it's not implemented effectively. Navigating these obstacles is critical as the adoption of ABM shows no signs of slowing.
Advertising’s Biggest Issue: Getting More Out of Prospects and Customers, Senior VP of Product Management Jonathan Schuster’s Advertising Week 360 column, looks at how to adapt to the loss of face-to-face business and understanding the customer’s desire. Savvy marketers increasingly realize the opportunities that lie in taking a deep dive into what they can learn from their existing customers and prospects.
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
About Bombora
