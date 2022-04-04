Senate Bill 1180 Printer's Number 1538

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1538

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1180

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES, FONTANA, MARTIN,

STEFANO, VOGEL, MENSCH, COSTA, YUDICHAK, COLLETT, AUMENT, YAW

AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 4, 2022

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, APRIL 4, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153),

entitled "An act providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert

System; authorizing and directing the Pennsylvania State

Police to establish and maintain the Pennsylvania Amber Alert

System; assessing costs; and providing for immunity and

penalties," establishing the Pennsylvania Silver Alert

System; and further providing for immunity.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and sections 1 and 5(b) of the act of

November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the

Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, are amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System, the Missing

Endangered Person Advisory System and the Pennsylvania Silver

Alert System; authorizing and directing the Pennsylvania

State Police to establish and maintain the [Pennsylvania

Amber Alert System] alert systems; assessing costs; and

providing for immunity and penalties.

Section 1. Pennsylvania Amber Alert System [and], Missing

