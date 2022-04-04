Senate Bill 1180 Printer's Number 1538
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1538
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1180
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES, FONTANA, MARTIN,
STEFANO, VOGEL, MENSCH, COSTA, YUDICHAK, COLLETT, AUMENT, YAW
AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 4, 2022
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, APRIL 4, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153),
entitled "An act providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert
System; authorizing and directing the Pennsylvania State
Police to establish and maintain the Pennsylvania Amber Alert
System; assessing costs; and providing for immunity and
penalties," establishing the Pennsylvania Silver Alert
System; and further providing for immunity.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title and sections 1 and 5(b) of the act of
November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the
Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, are amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System, the Missing
Endangered Person Advisory System and the Pennsylvania Silver
Alert System; authorizing and directing the Pennsylvania
State Police to establish and maintain the [Pennsylvania
Amber Alert System] alert systems; assessing costs; and
providing for immunity and penalties.
Section 1. Pennsylvania Amber Alert System [and], Missing
