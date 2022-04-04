Submit Release
Senate Resolution 257 Printer's Number 1539

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1539

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

257

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI,

COLLETT, COMITTA, MUTH, SCHWANK, L. WILLIAMS, STREET, HUGHES,

KANE, VOGEL, BROWNE, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, MENSCH,

GORDNER, COSTA, BREWSTER AND CORMAN, APRIL 4, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 4, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2022 as "Sexual Assault Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault

Awareness Month to call attention to the fact that sexual

violence is widespread and impacts every community; and

WHEREAS, April 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the

designation of "Sexual Assault Awareness Month"; and

WHEREAS, Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment have a

deep physical and emotional trauma on those who have experienced

it; and

WHEREAS, The frequency of rape in the United States occurs

with more prevalence than the public realizes, as one in five

women and one in sixty-seven men have been raped in the United

States; and

WHEREAS, On postsecondary campuses, one in five women and one

in sixteen men are sexually assaulted at some point in their

educational career; and

