Senate Resolution 257 Printer's Number 1539
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
257
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI,
COLLETT, COMITTA, MUTH, SCHWANK, L. WILLIAMS, STREET, HUGHES,
KANE, VOGEL, BROWNE, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, MENSCH,
GORDNER, COSTA, BREWSTER AND CORMAN, APRIL 4, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 4, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2022 as "Sexual Assault Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault
Awareness Month to call attention to the fact that sexual
violence is widespread and impacts every community; and
WHEREAS, April 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the
designation of "Sexual Assault Awareness Month"; and
WHEREAS, Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment have a
deep physical and emotional trauma on those who have experienced
it; and
WHEREAS, The frequency of rape in the United States occurs
with more prevalence than the public realizes, as one in five
women and one in sixty-seven men have been raped in the United
States; and
WHEREAS, On postsecondary campuses, one in five women and one
in sixteen men are sexually assaulted at some point in their
educational career; and
