Senate Bill 1160 Printer's Number 1540

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - "Athletic training services." The management and provision

of care of injuries to [a physically active person as defined in

this act] an individual with the direction of a licensed

physician. The term includes the rendering of emergency care,

development of injury prevention programs and providing

appropriate preventative and supporting devices for the

[physically active person] individual. The term also includes

the assessment, management, treatment, rehabilitation and

reconditioning of the [physically active person] individual

whose conditions are within the professional preparation and

education of a licensed athletic trainer. The term also includes

the use of modalities such as mechanical stimulation, heat,

cold, light, air, water, electricity, sound, massage and the use

of therapeutic exercises, reconditioning exercise and fitness

programs. Athletic training services shall not include surgery[,

invasive procedures] or prescription of any controlled

substance.

* * *

"Direction." Supervision over the actions of a licensed

athletic trainer via referral by prescription to treat

conditions for [a physically active person] an individual from a

licensed physician, dentist or podiatrist or written protocol

approved by a supervising physician, dentist or podiatrist,

except that the physical presence of the supervising physician,

dentist or podiatrist is not required if the supervising

physician, dentist or podiatrist is readily available for

consultation by direct communication, radio, telephone,

facsimile, telecommunications or via other electronic means.

* * *

["Physically active person." An individual who participates

