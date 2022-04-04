Senate Bill 1160 Printer's Number 1540
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - "Athletic training services." The management and provision
of care of injuries to [a physically active person as defined in
this act] an individual with the direction of a licensed
physician. The term includes the rendering of emergency care,
development of injury prevention programs and providing
appropriate preventative and supporting devices for the
[physically active person] individual. The term also includes
the assessment, management, treatment, rehabilitation and
reconditioning of the [physically active person] individual
whose conditions are within the professional preparation and
education of a licensed athletic trainer. The term also includes
the use of modalities such as mechanical stimulation, heat,
cold, light, air, water, electricity, sound, massage and the use
of therapeutic exercises, reconditioning exercise and fitness
programs. Athletic training services shall not include surgery[,
invasive procedures] or prescription of any controlled
substance.
* * *
"Direction." Supervision over the actions of a licensed
athletic trainer via referral by prescription to treat
conditions for [a physically active person] an individual from a
licensed physician, dentist or podiatrist or written protocol
approved by a supervising physician, dentist or podiatrist,
except that the physical presence of the supervising physician,
dentist or podiatrist is not required if the supervising
physician, dentist or podiatrist is readily available for
consultation by direct communication, radio, telephone,
facsimile, telecommunications or via other electronic means.
* * *
["Physically active person." An individual who participates
20220SB1160PN1540 - 2 -
