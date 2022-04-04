Submit Release
Senate Bill 1161 Printer's Number 1541

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - individual as defined in this act with the direction of a

licensed physician. The term includes the rendering of emergency

care, development of injury prevention programs and providing

appropriate preventative and supporting devices for the

[physically active person] individual. The term also includes

the assessment, management, treatment, rehabilitation and

reconditioning of the [physically active person] individual

whose conditions are within the professional preparation and

education of a licensed athletic trainer. The term also includes

the use of modalities such as mechanical stimulation, heat,

cold, light, air, water, electricity, sound, massage and the use

of therapeutic exercises, reconditioning exercise and fitness

programs. Athletic training services shall not include surgery[,

invasive procedures] or prescription of any controlled

substance.

* * *

"Direction." Supervision over the actions of a licensed

athletic trainer via referral by prescription to treat

conditions for [a physically active person] an individual from a

licensed physician, dentist or podiatrist or written protocol

approved by a supervising physician, dentist or podiatrist,

except that the physical presence of the supervising physician,

dentist or podiatrist is not required if the supervising

physician, dentist or podiatrist is readily available for

consultation by direct communication, radio, telephone,

facsimile, telecommunications or via other electronic means.

* * *

["Physically active person." An individual who participates

in organized, individual or team sports, athletic games or

recreational sport activity.]

