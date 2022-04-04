Submit Release
Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1542

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1542

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1174

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PITTMAN,

LANGERHOLC AND MASTRIANO, APRIL 4, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 4, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for licenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6109(h)(1) introductory paragraph of

Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended

and the subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 6109. Licenses.

* * *

(h) Fee.--

(1) [In] Except as provided under paragraph (3.1), in

addition to fees described in [paragraphs (2)(ii) and]

paragraph (3), the fee for a license to carry a firearm is

$19. This includes all of the following:

* * *

(3.1) Fees provided for under paragraphs (1) and (3)

shall be waived for an applicant who is active duty or an

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

