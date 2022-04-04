Senate Bill 1186 Printer's Number 1544

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1544

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1186

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, SAVAL, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN AND

COSTA, APRIL 4, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 4, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration plates, further providing for USA

semiquincentennial registration plates and establishing the

Semiquincentennial Restricted Account.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1369.4(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 1369.4. USA semiquincentennial registration plates.

* * *

(b) Application and payment.--Upon application and payment

of a fee of [$50] $52 by a person, which shall be in addition to

the registration fee, the department shall issue a USA

semiquincentennial registration plate for a motorcycle, a

passenger car or a truck with a registered gross weight of not

more than 14,000 pounds or a motor home.

(b.1) Disposition of fee.-- The Semiquincentennial Restricted

Account is established in the State Treasury. Twenty-five

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19