Senate Bill 1186 Printer's Number 1544

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1544
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1186
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, SAVAL, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN AND
COSTA, APRIL 4, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 4, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration plates, further providing for USA
semiquincentennial registration plates and establishing the
Semiquincentennial Restricted Account.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1369.4(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 1369.4. USA semiquincentennial registration plates.
* * *
(b) Application and payment.--Upon application and payment
of a fee of [$50] $52 by a person, which shall be in addition to
the registration fee, the department shall issue a USA
semiquincentennial registration plate for a motorcycle, a
passenger car or a truck with a registered gross weight of not
more than 14,000 pounds or a motor home.
(b.1) Disposition of fee.-- The Semiquincentennial Restricted
Account is established in the State Treasury. Twenty-five
