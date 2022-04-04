(Subscription required) Los Angeles County announced a diversion program for human trafficking victims that aims to improve and restore their well-being in the community through a series of social services.
You just read:
LA County launches Human Trafficking Diversion Court pilot
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.