VetStem, Inc. Announces New Chief Development Officer

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., proudly announces the addition of Anne S. Hale, DVM. Dr. Hale will serve as the company’s Chief Development Officer to help bring new regenerative medicine products to the market. VetStem founder and CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, stated, “We are excited to have Dr. Hale join the team. She brings significant experience in product development and regulatory approval. We plan to tap into her vast knowledge and skillset to expand VetStem’s product offerings.”

Dr. Hale is a residency trained internal medicine veterinarian and has been part of the clinical community for over 30 years. After residency training, a comparative NIH fellowship in transfusion medicine led to the successful start up of Midwest Animal Blood Services, an internationally known veterinary blood bank. Her background in preclinical testing, translational application of veterinary products, and point of care biopharmaceutical development have led to successful patient side test kits and therapeutics for large and small animals. Dr. Hale stated, “I am excited to work on the next therapeutic paradigm shift for veterinary medicine."

As the first company to provide adipose derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada, VetStem has processed over 15,000 patient samples resulting in over 35,000 stem cell treatments for animals. VetStem Cell Therapy is primarily used for the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis as well as injured tendons and ligaments in dogs, cats, and horses. In addition to domestic animals, VetStem has worked with multiple exotic animal organizations to provide stem cell therapy for several exotic species.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

