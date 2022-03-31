Inmate Walks Away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp

SPRINGVILLE.— California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp (CC#10) in Tulare County late on March 30.

Vincent Garcia was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Garcia, 37, was received by CDCR in August 2021 from El Dorado County with an eight-year sentence for first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm. He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 185 lbs. He has a shaved head, hazel eyes, and tattoos on his face and neck.

Anyone who sees Garcia should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Garcia should contact Mountain Home Conservation Camp at (559) 539-2334.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

