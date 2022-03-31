WITHIN Taps Industry Luminary Hillary Read as Its New VP of Marketing
Read will oversee the marketing team and reinforce WITHIN’s leading position in the performance branding spaceNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WITHIN, the world’s first performance branding firm, announced today the addition of Hillary Read as Vice President of Marketing. A proven e-commerce and brand development luminary, Hillary will now spearhead WITHIN’s marketing strategies.
“Hillary has a successful track record of effectively identifying opportunities to expand key markets and harvesting meaningful partnerships, making her a great fit to lead our team,” said WITHIN CEO Joe Yakuel. “Her proven marketing expertise will help our team grow while enhancing the innovative services and solutions we offer our partners.”
Hillary boasts more than a decade of delivering marketing and communications strategies for innovative companies that create high-performance growth. Most recently, Hillary served as Chief Marketing Officer for Cenports Commerce Inc., where she designed e-commerce advertising strategies for brand partners and led the company’s B2B marketing ideation and execution processes. Her efforts led to a 300+% year-over-year increase in business growth. Prior to Cenports, Hillary spent more than nine years at 3Q Digital, founding the company’s marketing team and helping the organization grow from 30 to 350 people. She also served as the company’s head of corporate communications and led content, public relations, and internal communications strategy and development.
As VP of Marketing at WITHIN, Hillary will oversee a rapidly-growing team committed to strengthening WITHIN’s leading status in performance branding. Hillary will analyze past successes to iterate and build campaigns to support the company’s overarching growth goals. She is passionate about establishing performance branding in its role in the present and future of marketing.
“I believe there is a significant opportunity to bring performance branding to the forefront of the digital landscape – and WITHIN is leading that charge,” said Read. “We’re proving, in real-time, that it is possible to dissolve the silos of performance and branding and redefine the retail buying journey. It’s incredibly exciting to join an organization that is helping its great list of clients achieve transcendent long-term growth.”
This new hire comes at a time when WITHIN continues to expand its best-in-class solutions and services to solve the most pressing performance challenges for some of the world’s biggest brands. WITHIN was recently named as Rite Aid’s digital media agency of record (AOR) and tasked with unifying the company’s marketing strategy and customer experience through an integrated media approach.
About WITHIN
WITHIN is the world’s first Performance Branding company. WITHIN collapses the funnel between performance and brand to unify marketing objectives, targets, and strategy. Partnered with a brand’s unique value proposition, WITHIN’s integrated media and personalized content solutions are designed to maximize growth. For more information, visit WITHIN.co
