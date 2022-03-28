Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis upto 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market size is expected to reach USD 20.79 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global endpoint protection platforms market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and surge in incidence of cyber-attacks globally.

Endpoint protection platforms are used in cybersecurity programs to protect users against illegal activities and security and data breaches. Cyber security has become a crucial issue as majority of companies are implementing remote-work due to COVID-19 pandemic. This has also boosted demand for endpoint protection platforms. Although remote working is not a new concept, the trend of remote working has increased substantially due to COVID-19 pandemic. Work from home during lockdowns has created tremendous traction for the BYOD trend. As companies are encouraging BYOD, they are also certifying deployment of agent-less security solutions that can protect their data on these devices.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Endpoint Protection Platforms market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Endpoint Protection Platforms market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/755

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In July 2021, Symphony Technology Group (STG) completed the acquisition of McAfee’s enterprise security software business for USD 4 Billion. The acquisition will continue to strengthen McAfee’s cybersecurity industry. It will also allow McAfee to focus on consumer business and accelerate its strategy to be a leader in personal security for consumers.

• Cloud-based segment accounted for relatively larger revenue share in 2020 due to its easy maintenance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based deployment offers enterprise-class security and web-based control for endpoints. It allows organizations to use endpoint protection platforms without the need for help of any IT staff.

• Large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased investment from these enterprises in endpoint security to protect their data and growing prevalence of BYOD trend. These enterprises are at greater risk of data theft with large number of employees working for them. Moreover, availability of high capital and rapid adoption of advanced technologies by these large enterprises is contributing to growth of this segment.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endpoint-protection-platforms-market

The report further divides the Endpoint Protection Platforms market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Endpoint Protection Platforms market.

Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global endpoint protection platforms market on the basis of services, deployment mode, organization size, end-use, and region:

• Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Professional Services

1. Integration and Implementation

2. Training and Consulting

3. Support and Maintenance

o Managed Services

• Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Cloud-Based

o On-Premises

• Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o IT & Telecom

o Retail and eCommerce

o Manufacturing

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o Energy and Utilities

o Government and Defense

o Education

o Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endpoint-protection-platforms-market

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/755

The report also studies the key companies of the Endpoint Protection Platforms market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Cisco Systems, Carbon Black, Fortinet, Symphony Technology Group, Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, F-Secure, and Check Point Software Technologies.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Endpoint Protection Platforms market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Endpoint Protection Platforms industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Endpoint Protection Platforms market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Endpoint Protection Platforms Market by 2028?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/755

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about

customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565760092/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market-global-industry-analysis-size-market-demand-growth-opportunities-2028

Virtual Power Plant Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565758599/virtual-power-plant-market-applications-technology-types-recent-trends-future-growth-analysis-and-forecasts-2028

Near-Infrared Imaging Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565735008/near-infrared-imaging-market-research-report-on-trading-platform-and-opportunities-2028

Antibody Services Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565726196/antibody-services-market-shares-revenue-opportunities-challenges-key-players-regions-by-emergen-research

Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565725799/identity-as-a-service-idaas-market-to-grow-rapidly-strong-cloud-adoption-and-digitization-to-boost-market-development

Slide Stainers Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565724734/slide-stainers-market-emerging-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-by-2028

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-endpoint-protection-platforms-market