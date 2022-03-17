Antibody Services Market Shares, Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Regions by Emergen Research

Rising focus on biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities is a key factor driving growth of the global antibody services market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Antibody Services Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Antibody Services Market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The Global Antibody Services Market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.

These antibodies are often obtained through antibody purification from humans, rabbits, rats, chickens, and others. Commonly used antibodies are IgG and IgM class antibodies. These standard full-size antibodies are used in numerous biomedical research programs for protein detection. These antibodies are also applied in multiple diagnostic applications such as pregnancy tests, spotting of bacteria, drug development, and blood viruses.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, FairJourney Biologics and IONTAS introduced a protein sciences division, Flow Eighteen38. The new division will focus on the purification and characterization needs of a wide range of customers, starting from research institutions and start-ups, to biotechnology and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Antibody development segment is expected to register 11.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on drug discovery and biotechnological research activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, rising number of biotech companies, and increasing investment by private investors in antibody development.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antibody services market based on service, type, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Antibody Development

Antigen Preparation

Immunization & Hybridoma Production

Antibody Characterization

Antibody Production & Purification

Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The research study on the global Antibody Services market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Major benefits of the Antibody Services Market report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Thank you for reading this report. For further details or inquiries, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

