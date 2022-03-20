Near-Infrared Imaging Market Research Report On Trading Platform And Opportunities 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & need for surgery & are some key factors driving revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global Near-Infrared Imaging Market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years. The Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020.

Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes. In addition, increasing demand for near-infrared imaging technology in early detection of cancer is a factor expected to support market growth going ahead.

A rapidly increasing global geriatric population is a significant factor driving demand for near-infrared imaging systems. Around 80% of the geriatric population suffers from at least a single chronic disease, and about 77% of that population suffers from at least two chronic conditions, with cardiovascular disease and cancer being the most common chronic disease. In addition, around 81% of the adult population dying due to coronary heart disease are from the age group of 65 years and above. The growing requirement for diagnosis and surgical procedures for chronic diseases among the increasing geriatric population is fueling demand for infrared imaging spectroscopy.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Quest Medical Imaging BV

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

PerkinElmer Inc

Medtronic PLC

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

LI-COR Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Others

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Olympus Corporation announced signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Quest Photonic Devices BV. The deal is valued at USD 60.70 million and is intended to reinforce Olympus Corporation’s capabilities in surgical endoscopy.

Among the product type segments, the devices segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Devices such as near-infrared fluorescence imaging find application in lesion detection and imaging-guided surgery. Near-infrared fluorescence imaging devices provide enhanced spatial resolution and provides a better optical view of internal structures owing to its ability to reach a significant tissue depth.

Near-infrared imaging market in North America accounted for largest market share the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing investment in innovative imaging modalities, and high healthcare expenditure in countries in the region. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of leading providers of near-infrared imaging systems in countries in the region are other factors driving market growth.

Among the application segments, revenue from the reconstructive surgery segment is expected to register a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period. Near-infrared imaging technology, due to ability for anatomical guidance in real-time, perioperative, and identification ability, helps in evaluating tissue viability by monitoring perfusion and oxygenation changes during the transfer of pedicled flaps in plastic/reconstructive surgery.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near-infrared imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Devices

Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Near-Infrared Imaging market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

