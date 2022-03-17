Slide Stainers Market Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Slide Stainers Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Slide Stainers Market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The Global Slide Stainers Market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology. It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level.

Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.

Increase in application of automated slide stainer is expected to drive revenue growth of the global slide stainers market. This technology enables laboratories to fully automate stain process. It offers automatic adjustment of thickness of sample, automated cleaning cycle, and individual preference control for the intensity of color.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sakura

Biocare Medical

Merck Group

General Data Company

Hardy Diagnostics

Others

Key manufacturers and vendors are profiled extensively, including their product portfolios, production capacity, gross margins, revenues, and costing. The report also includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report also provides profiles of key competitive players and their strategies and operating procedures. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that the industry may witness in the upcoming years, throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global slide stainers market based on product, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

Equipment

Automated Slide Stainers

Manual Slide Staining Sets

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization,

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In August 2020, Livo launched three products AI-powered robotic microscope (A-700), smearer and stainer. These products offers Complete Blood Picture (CBP) with blood cell morphology analysis.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and rising demand for slide stainers are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Reagents segment is expected to register a 11.3% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to major prevalence of chronic disorders and infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for automation in clinical research and diagnostics.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Slide Stainers market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

