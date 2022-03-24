Strong Support for Post-Secondary Education Includes Nursing Seat Expansion

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The 2022-23 Budget will strengthen Saskatchewan's post-secondary education sector with the continuation of a unique multi-year investment and more nurse training opportunities.

The Government of Saskatchewan will invest a total of $740.3 million, an increase of $5.6 million in the post-secondary education sector, continuing the 2021-22 commitment to provide an additional $60 million to the sector over two years.

"The multi-year funding commitment provides the post-secondary education sector with greater funding certainty," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "This investment paves the way for the sector to improve long-term financial sustainability, support growth, and most importantly, provide the best possible education to our post-secondary students."

The budget also includes a $4.9 million increase to expand nurse training by 150 seats in the province, which is critical to meeting future demands in the health system.

"By expanding the nurse training seats, we are helping to ensure post-secondary programs are aligned with the current and future needs of students, the economy, and Saskatchewan communities," Makowsky said. "Through recruitment, retention and training efforts, we are investing in the health care needs of our province and the commitments outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan."

Additional highlights of the 2022-23 Budget include:

$4.0 million in capital design funding for the Saskatoon Campus Renewal Project at Saskatchewan Polytechnic;

$2.2 million, a 10 per cent increase, for preventative maintenance and renewal funding to benefit post-secondary education institutions;

$2.0 million to support a new major technology project to modernize the student loans system that will provide important financial services in a convenient, simple and flexible way;

$1.3 million increase for the enterprise resource planning and student information system for the regional colleges and Dumont Technical Institute;

$1.0 million for planning and design work on the dental clinic at the University of Saskatchewan;

$600,000 increase to support the Mitacs program, which includes the Indigenous Pathways Initiative, a new program that will provide students with research and development skills, while ensuring Saskatchewan businesses continue to grow; and

$200,000 to support the initial assessment of the auditorium renewal project at Great Plains College.

The government will provide more than $680 million in operating and capital grants to post-secondary institutions, including:

$445.9 million to the University of Saskatchewan, the University of Regina and the federated and affiliated colleges;

$168.5 million to Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, and Dumont Technical Institute;

$35.3 million to Saskatchewan's Regional Colleges; and

$31 million for capital projects and preventative maintenance and renewal throughout the post-secondary sector.

Students will benefit from nearly $38 million in direct financial supports, including:

$27 million to support the student loan program, which will provide repayable and non-repayable financial assistance to more than 20,000 students; and

$10.6 million for scholarships, including $7.1 million for the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship.

The Saskatchewan Advantage Grant for Education Savings (SAGES) program, which has been suspended since 2018 is being wound down. However, the Graduate Retention Program, the most aggressive youth retention program in Canada, will continue to provide up to $20,000 in tax credits to post-secondary graduates who remain in Saskatchewan after graduation to start their careers. To date, more than 75,000 graduates have claimed these credits.

Since 2007, the province has invested $12.6 billion in post-secondary institutions and student supports.

