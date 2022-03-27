Awareness Technologies Appoints Rejoy Radhakrishnan, Regional Sales Lead, Middle East and India
New position expands company’s global footprint and brings regional support to reseller networkWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awareness Technologies, the company that enables organizations and families to be productive and safe, today announced that Rejoy Radhakrishnan has joined as Regional Sales Manager, Middle East and India. Radhakrishnan will drive Awareness's growth directly and through distribution channels throughout the region. He will also work closely with the marketing department and local team to deliver a robust solution for customers and partners.
“Awareness has a suite of solutions, including Veriato and Interguard, that are extremely relevant in today’s changing technology landscape. I look forward to bringing our productivity and risk products to the region’s leading technology and security executives,” said Rejoy Radhakrishnan, Regional Sales Manager, Middle East and India for Awareness Technologies. “I’m also looking forward to collaborating with our internal teams and robust network of retailers to ensure that we scale our operations in the new region effectively for our business and for our customers.”
Rejoy Radhakrishnan is an experienced sales and management professional with a track record of success in cybersecurity sales as well as partner management and go-to-market strategy. His previous experience includes sales and management roles at Mechsoft Technologies, Bank of America, Dell, and Sutherland. He holds an MBA in Project Management from SMU and a bachelor's in Hospitality Management from IHM Bangalore. With a track record of success managing cybersecurity products and services in the Middle East region in particular, Radhakrishnan will hit the ground running.
“I’m very happy to welcome Rejoy to the Awareness team. This is an exciting time for the company, as we plan to rapidly expand across the Middle East and India. Rejoy’s experience and enthusiasm make him extremely well suited to the role, not only selling our products, but building out relationships with our partners and ensuring success with support post-sale,” said Gina D’Andrea, Head of B2B Sales at Awareness Technologies.
About Awareness Technologies Inc.
Awareness enables organizations and families to be productive and safe. We help business leaders and parents understand digital consumption and we provide the tools to empower them to make the right decisions. We created this category over twenty years ago, and remain the leader in collecting and analyzing digital user behavior and engagement, we provide user and entity behavioral analytics (UEBA) to inform decision making. Our product suite includes Veriato, Interguard, Screentime and Webwatcher.
