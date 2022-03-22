Bombora’s Educational Content Marketing Efforts Honored with Killer Content Award for Nurture Campaign
Demand Gen Report recognizes B2B Intent data provider’s “Essential Intent data guide” initiativeNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, is pleased to announce that it has won a Killer Content Award for its Nurture Campaign work.
Presented by Demand Gen Report, the KCAs spotlight B2B brands that are pushing creative limits and embracing new storytelling methods, formats and campaign strategies to better engage audiences through their content. The 32 winners were announced in 17 categories during an exclusive cocktail reception at the 2022 B2B Marketing Exchange in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Bombora’s award-winning campaign, spearheaded by its marketing department and its social media agency, Thought Bakery, was built around “The Essential Intent data guide.” This educational guide showcased five different use cases for Intent data, and how that data played a critical role in the success of each outcome for B2B marketing decision-makers.
The campaign encouraged prospects to download the guide, using organic and performance marketing across social media and email distribution channels. The nurture campaign featured custom landing pages, GIFs, micro-infographics, and carousel ads, a key driver in social media downloads. The success was off the charts, with more than 2,300 conversions and a 450x ROI on influenced closed-won opportunities.
“Our clients recognize the value of B2B content marketing, so it’s always an honor to have our own work recognized as we try to practice what we preach,” said Marc Johnson, CMO and GM of Bombora. “The fellow winners include several of our clients and partners, and we’re proud to be included among such exemplary content marketing initiatives.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
