Microbe Formulas Celebrates New Employee Holiday Called ‘Founders’ Day’ on March 18th

Local Health Company Honors Their Founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting this March 18th, Microbe Formulas will celebrate their self-proclaimed ‘Founders’ Day’ to honor the exceptional doctors who founded their company. Microbe will observe this company holiday annually on the third Friday of March and give their team members the gift of an extra day off each year.

Microbe’s Culture Chief, Craig Randall, shares, “For us, Founders’ Day is a way to take a moment to celebrate what united and encouraged our founders to launch this beautiful rocket of a company, and what we're all doing now as we keep it rolling towards our long-term goal of changing the world for the better.”

Back in 2017, Microbe began with Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, who wanted to provide effective, natural support for detoxification and gut health. Both doctors share similar, yet inspiring health journeys.

Dr. Todd Watts was 28 years old when his personal health journey began. As he went through his 30s, his symptoms worsened. By the time he was in his late 30s he decided to go back to school and get his doctorate in chiropractic where he could focus on the science of root causes through functional medicine. While Dr. Todd was in school, he discovered he himself had Lyme disease.

Dr. Todd shares, “I didn’t have the energy to play baseball with my boys. I didn’t have the energy to even function in day-to-day activities. That’s when it all hit me. I knew something had to change. That’s when I started formulating the original product that became the foundation of Microbe Formulas.”

From there, Dr. Todd opened his own practice, Total Body Wellness, along with partnering with Dr. Jay Davidson to start Microbe Formulas and share his knowledge with others.

Dr. Jay grew up a multi-sport athlete whose life revolved around sports. As he got older, he had more and more knee injuries. After having knee surgery as a senior in high school, he became a regular at physical therapy. This led him to a career focused on healing and health. A few years later, Dr. Jay married his wife and her health started to rapidly decline. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease at a young age, but after having her daughter her health took a turn for the worst. Dr. Jay and his wife, a doctor herself, worked together to figure out her health struggles.

Dr. Jay shares, “I realize now if it wasn’t for my knee injury, I would have never gotten into the health world, and I would have never been able to help my wife get her second shot at life.”

It was in 2017 at a Lyme conference where Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd’s successful partnership began. Dr. Todd was in the audience while Dr. Jay presented about Lyme disease. From there, the two discovered the similarities in their stories and their own life goals. From there, Microbe was born.

Since they were founded, Microbe has impacted countless lives. In 2020 and 2021, they touched over 6,310,060 total lives. Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd have made it their mission to “create solutions that work” and share hope and health with the world. Their ‘People First’ mentality is constantly on display both locally and nationally. To learn more about Microbe, visit microbeformulas.com or read about their culture here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

