Microbe Formulas Adds “Sunshine” to Company Culture in Their Fourth Year of Operation

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Health and Wellness Company Shares How a Strong Culture Is a Top Priority

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a local health and wellness company, prides themselves in the intentional effort they put toward building company culture. In 2017, Microbe began with two doctors who wanted to provide effective, natural support for detoxification and gut health. Fast forward four years, and a business with originally just 23 employees has grown to over 130 employees.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe, says, “With fast growth comes a need for a strong culture foundation. We have made it our goal to provide our team opportunities to connect with and care for one another to build morale and sustain healthy working relationships.”

Microbe is constantly looking for new ways to unify their team members. This year, Microbe established a team building committee coined the “Sunshine Committee.” It is made up of individuals from across the company that come together to plan and execute activities to allow bonding opportunities for Microbe employees.

In 2021, the company hosted various activities, including a company picnic at a Boise Hawks game, whitewater rafting, a field day with outdoor games, and a pumpkin carving contest. They capped off the year with a holiday party held at a rock climbing gym.

Rachel Cook, Junior Graphic Designer for Microbe and Sunshine Committee member, shares, “It’s awesome that as coworkers we get quarterly opportunities to step away from work and just get to know each other. Learning about someone’s life outside of work makes communication inside of work so much easier. I have seen a major difference in the team’s ability to work closely on big projects after participating in team building activities.”

Additionally, as part of their mission to prioritize their core value of putting “People First,” Microbe offers a monthly stipend for team members to provide intentional acts of kindness for others. Team members have used these funds for a variety of areas, including gifting Microbe health products, gas cards, or even a simple flower delivery to bring a smile to someone struggling.

Culture Chief for Microbe Formulas, Craig Randall, shares, “Microbe has a culture like no other. It really comes down to the people that work here. We encourage each person to lead from a place of self-care and self-love, so that they can pass it on to others.”

Randall adds, “With our company growth, we continue to add more and more remote team members. Looking ahead to this year, we are striving to incorporate them in the team building activities. This will help us with our goal to become 1% better each day for ourselves and our team.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.