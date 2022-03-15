Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,941 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Speaker Jay Lucas Not Seeking Reelection

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement on S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas announcing that he will not seek another term in the S.C. House of Representatives:

“Speaker Jay Lucas has served the people of South Carolina with distinction for over two decades, and I have been fortunate enough to call him a friend for all of those years. Our work together has been close and constant and his leadership has produced unprecedented growth and prosperity for all the people in our great state. I look forward to continuing our partnership through the end of this session.”

-###-

You just read:

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Speaker Jay Lucas Not Seeking Reelection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.